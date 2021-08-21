U.S. warns citizens away from Kabul airport due to potential threats
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 17:29 IST
The United States advised Americans in Afghanistan to avoid travelling to Kabul airport in an embassy travel advisory on Saturday as thousands try to flee the country.
"Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid travelling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so," the advisory said.
