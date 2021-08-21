9 NE digital media groups come together to form new association

Nine digital media organisations of the North-eastern region have come together to form a new association to provide a single platform for the members to voice their concerns.

The Northeast Association for Digital Communication and Media (NADCOM) on Saturday said that it was registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as a not-for-profit company.

Advertisement

Guwahati-based East Mojo, G Plus, InsideNE, Northeast Now, Time8 and The News Mill; Shillong-based The Northeast Today (TNT), Garo Hills-based Hub News and Gangtok-based The Sikkim Chronicle are the founding members of the association, NADCOM said in a statement. Sujata Gurung Chowdhury (Northeast Now) was elected as its chairperson for 2021-22, while Afrida Hussain (InsideNE) became its director and Jayanta Deka (The News Mill) the general secretary.

"The association... will help evolve and amplify the best practices keeping in high regards the ethics and standards of journalism," the statement added. As per guidelines of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, NADCOM has also formed an Internal Ethics Committee for Self-Regulation for its member organisations. ''The main objectives of the association are to promote, aid, encourage, develop and protect the interests of the members in the Indian digital news media industry. We stand to promote and protect freedom of press in India. To provide a single platform for the members to voice its concerns,'' the association said on its newly launched website. PTI SSG NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)