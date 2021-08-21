Left Menu

German helicopters ready to join Kabul airlifts

The situation is difficult, but with our capabilities and everything that comes up on the ground, we will keep on taking out as many as possible, she said.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 21-08-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 18:31 IST
German helicopters ready to join Kabul airlifts
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Two small German military helicopters that were sent to Kabul in a move coordinated with the United States had been assembled and were ready for action on Saturday, German officials said.

The idea is for them to be used in Kabul if individual evacuees need to be picked up by helicopter and brought to the airport. But Germany's top military commander, Gen. Eberhard Zorn, said "there is no concrete plan yet for their deployment." Zorn said the situation remains difficult at the gates of the airport in the Afghan capital. The number of people German planes have taken out has varied.

A German flight arrived in Tashkent on Friday night with 172 evacuees on board, but two subsequent flights — also with an Airbus A400M — carried out only seven and eight people.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Germany so far has evacuated nearly 2,000 people. "The situation is difficult, but with our capabilities and everything that comes up on the ground, we will keep on taking out as many as possible," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
4
New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021