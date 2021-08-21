Business highlights

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 19:04 IST
Following are the top business stories at 1900 hours: BIZ-VACCINE-ZYDUSCADILA Hope to start supply of ZyCoV-D vaccine by mid to end Sept: Zydus Group MD New Delhi: Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Saturday said it is looking to supply its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D by the middle to end of September, adding the pricing of the dose will be announced in the next one or two weeks. BIZ-SEBI-LD ADANI WILMAR Sebi keeps Adani Wilmar's Rs 4,500-cr IPO in abeyance New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi has kept the proposed Rs 4,500-crore initial share-sale of edible oil major Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) in ''abeyance''.

BIZ-GOLD HALLMARKING-LD STRIKE Reconsider call for strike on Aug 23, mandatory gold hallmarking big success so far: Govt to GJC New Delhi: Asserting that the mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery in 50 days of its first phase of implementation has been a ''grand success'', the government on Saturday urged jewellery body GJC to reconsider its decision to go on strike on August 23.

BIZ-ADANI-ACQUISITION Adani Total Gas acquires gas meter manufacturing co New Delhi: Adani Total Gas Ltd - the city gas joint venture of Adani Group and TotalEnergies of France - has acquired 50 per cent stake in a company that manufactures gas meters to aid its gas retailing business.

BIZ-IPO-METRO BRANDS Footwear retailer Metro Brands files IPO papers with Sebi New Delhi: Footwear retailer Metro Brands Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share-sale.

