Ambuja Cements starts trial run at Nagaur plant

The integrated plant -- Marwar Cement Works -- enhances the companys clinker capacity by 3 million tonnes per annum MTPA and helps in improving cement sales by 5 MTPA, said a statement by Ambuja Cements, part of Swiss building material major Holcim group earlier LafargeHolcim.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 20:20 IST
Marwar Cement Works is the third plant of Holcim Group in Rajasthan, after Rabariwas and Lakheri, the statement said. Image Credit: Flickr
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday virtually inaugurated the trial run of Ambuja Cements Limited's Rs 2,350 crore greenfield integrated plant in Nagaur district. The integrated plant -- Marwar Cement Works -- enhances the company's clinker capacity by 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and helps in improving cement sales by 5 MTPA, said a statement by Ambuja Cements, part of Swiss building material major Holcim group (earlier LafargeHolcim).

This will contribute to the long-term strategy of capacity expansion, it added. ''It is a proud moment for us at Ambuja Cements. Our endeavour shall always be to become a strong partner and 'Builders of Progress' for India,'' Ambuja Cements MD and CEO Neeraj Akhoury said. Marwar Cement Works is the third plant of Holcim Group in Rajasthan, after Rabariwas and Lakheri, the statement said. It is also the second integrated plant of Ambuja in Rajasthan, and the sixth in the country, it added.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

