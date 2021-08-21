15 Romanians, 4 Bulgarians evacuated from Kabul

A military aircraft carrying 15 Romanian citizens and four Bulgarians who were initially evacuated from Kabul to Islamabad landed safely on Saturday afternoon at an airbase at Bucharest's Otopeni Airport. The C-130 Hercules aircraft touched down at Base 90 around 1 pm. The evacuees were greeted by Romania's foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu and defense minister Nicolae Ciuca.

“I want to emphasise that you, the Romanian citizens, are at the center of our concerns and action,” Aurescu said. “Even if it were a single Romanian citizen, we would have done the same.” Aurescu called Afghanistan a place of “extreme human despair and suffering,” and said that authorities will continue to address “waves of vulnerable groups, such as Afghan journalists whom we tried to evacuate yesterday.” On Friday, Romania said that the “extremely difficult” security situation around Kabul airport meant that none of the Afghan citizens it had “validated and contacted” for evacuation to Romania could reach the Afghan capital's airport.

Romania has conducted three evacuation flights this week from Kabul airport, in total evacuating 23 people, including 16 Romanians. All but one of the evacuees, a US citizen, were citizens of European Union countries. In recent days, another 30 Romanians have been evacuated on aircraft of partner states, officials said. President Klaus Iohannis in a statement Saturday thanked the authorities involved in the “successful coordination” of the evacuations, which he said “took place in extremely difficult security conditions.”

