Guj govt announces Rs 500 crore relief package for GIDC industrial units

The Gujarat government on Saturday announced a package of Rs 500 crore for industrial units located in GIDC areas to give them relief following the setback caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation GIDC announced four schemes to provide assistance to more than 50,000 units located in GIDC industrial estates.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-08-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 21:19 IST
The Gujarat government on Saturday announced a package of Rs 500 crore for industrial units located in GIDC areas to give them relief following the setback caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) announced four schemes to provide assistance to more than 50,000 units located in GIDC industrial estates. The state government had earlier announced an ''Atmanirbhar'' package of Rs 14,000 crore for the industry after the first wave of the pandemic. A total of 31,166 industrial units have received benefits worth Rs 407.72 crore so far through 14 different schemes as part of that package, a GIDC release said. Industry bodies had requested the government to implement the schemes afresh following the second wave, it said. Among the latest measures is an extension of the time for a new industrial unit to start production. It will impose a moratorium for one more year on the recovery of penalty for non-use of land.

The government has also decided to keep the last fiscal's rate of allotment of GIDC land for industrial and residential estates and multi-storey sheds unchanged during the current financial year. It has also decided to slash or waive various fees collected from the industrial units within GIDC estates for administrative approvals, maintenance, renovation and other purposes, the release said.

