President's daughter distributes grocery kits along with rakhis, sweets to construction labourers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 21:42 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind's daughter distributed grocery kits along with rakhis and sweets among construction labourers on Saturday.

The kits were distributed by Swati Kovind at the President's Estate to 1,000 labourers and the programme was undertaken by the Akshaya Patra Foundation in association with Sahyog, an NGO.

''I was inspired to undertake this distribution of essential grocery kits after seeing the condition of numerous labourers at various construction sites in New Delhi,'' a statement quoted Swati Kovind, founder of Sahyog, as saying.

According to the Akshaya Patra Foundation, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected people from all walks of life, especially the vulnerable groups, such as labourers and daily wagers, who are facing a tough time arranging food for themselves and their families.

''We are glad to partner with Ms Swati Kovind and Sahyog to distribute essential grocery kits among the construction workers. They have themselves been doing a great job at helping the marginalised. Together, we will be able to reach out to more people,'' director strategic communication at the foundation Neerada Dasa said.

Dasa also thanked the government for its support and encouragement to the foundation's endeavours.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation has been partnering with NGOs across the country to ensure that food and relief reaches vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Delhi, the foundation claims to have provided 1.32 crore meals, which include over 65 lakh cooked food and 1.35 lakh essential grocery kits.

