NDMC extends last date for payment of property tax with rebate to Aug 31

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 21:59 IST
North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the NDMC has extended the last date of payment of property tax with a 15 per cent rebate along with a three per cent 'COVID-19 vaccination' incentive for the year 2021-22. Image Credit: Pixabay
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has extended the last date for payment of property tax with 15 per cent rebate and additional benefit, to August 31, its mayor said on Saturday.

The last date earlier was July 31.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the NDMC has extended the last date of payment of property tax with a 15 per cent rebate along with a three per cent 'COVID-19 vaccination' incentive for the year 2021-22.

According to the 'COVID-19 vaccination' incentive, if all eligible members in a family have been fully vaccinated then an additional rebate can be enjoyed over and above the main rebate.

Singh said that extension of date would facilitate the genuine taxpayers who could not do it earlier. On the other hand, the corporation would get more revenues and the enthusiasm of people for vaccination would also increase hence, this decision has been taken in the interest of the public, he added.

