Lebanon president says treasury to bear cost of fuel subsidies

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-08-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 22:51 IST
Lebanon president says treasury to bear cost of fuel subsidies
Lebanese President Michel Aoun said the government treasury will bear the cost of the continuation of fuel subsidies that was decided on Saturday. The central bank said earlier that the government had decided to raise the exchange rate used to price fuel to 8,000 pounds to the dollar from the previous level of 3,900 to the dollar, effectively increasing fuel prices.

The new exchange rate set for fuel imports remains, however, below the market rate of about 19,000 pounds to the dollar, which means a continuation of a policy to subsidise fuel, albeit by a small amount.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

