Left Menu

Union minister launches Manipur's indigenous food products

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel on Saturday launched seven indigenous food products of Manipur.The food products are black rice laddoo, black rice fruit and nut cookies, hot and spicy bhujia, kabok mixture sweet dish made of flattened rice, Manipuri casava burfi, bamboo shoot murabba and fig laddoo.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 21-08-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 23:18 IST
Union minister launches Manipur's indigenous food products
Clusters and individuals involved in running food processing enterprises should be asked not to compromise with quality, Patel said. Image Credit: Twitter(@prahladspatel)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel on Saturday launched seven indigenous food products of Manipur.

The food products are black rice laddoo, black rice fruit and nut cookies, hot and spicy bhujia, kabok mixture (sweet dish made of flattened rice), Manipuri casava burfi, bamboo shoot murabba and fig laddoo. ''Across the globe, we have high demands for Indian goods including those from the North-eastern states. Our main concern is maintaining the quality of manufactured items, which is also the expectation of consumers,'' Patel said.

Emphasising the importance of proper packaging and branding in marketing items, the Union minister lauded Manipur Food Industries Corporation Limited (MFICL) for the quality of packaging of the newly launched food items.

Clusters and individuals involved in running food processing enterprises should be asked not to compromise with quality, Patel said. ''The product launch today is the beginning, we will be launching more in the future,'' he said.

Manipur Commerce and Industries Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh, who is also the MFICL chairman, attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion, MFICL Managing Director Peter Salam said labelling and packaging of the products are being done at Imphal, Delhi and Mumbai. Efforts are being made to market the products locally and outside the state, at outlets in metropolitan cities, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Chinese sprinter Su confident of surpassing Asian record run; Tennis-Medvedev ready to seize U.S. Open opportunity and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Chinese sprinter Su confident of surpassing A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021