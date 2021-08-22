Biden admin may compel civilian airlines to carry Afghan evacuees- officials
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden's administration has told U.S. airlines they could be ordered to help ferry people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan, two officials told Reuters on Saturday.
One official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a "warning order" was issued to carriers on Friday telling the companies they could be used, but no decision had been made. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The official said the civilian aircraft would not fly into Afghanistan, but would instead ferry evacuees from air bases in locations including the Middle East and Germany.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Germany
- Middle East
- Afghanistan
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Olympics-Canoe sprint-Germany win men's kayak four 500m gold
Germany wins gold in men's kayak four 500m
Olympics-Cycling-Germany's Hinze eases into women's sprint quarter-finals
Olympics-Germany's modern pentathlon coach disqualified after punching horse
Olympics-Cycling-Germany's Hinze powers into sprint semis, Marchant fades