Afghan returnees to be vaccinated against polio in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 11:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@WHOAFRO)
India has decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees against polio for free as a preventive measure against the wild poliovirus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

The minister also shared a photo where returnees could be seen getting jabs at the Delhi international airport.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio is still endemic.

''We have decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees with free Polio Vaccine - OPV & IPV, as a preventive measure against Wild Polio Virus. Congratulations to the Health Team for their efforts to ensure public health Take a look at the vaccine drive at Delhi International Airport,'' Mandaviya tweeted.

India on Sunday evacuated 168 people including 107 Indians from Kabul in a military transport aircraft of the IAF amid the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital city following its takeover by the Taliban a week back.

The country had earlier evacuated 200 people including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in Kabul in two C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF after the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy, on Monday.

The second C-17 aircraft evacuated around 150 people including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians from Kabul on Tuesday.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities including Kabul in the backdrop of the withdrawal of the US forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

