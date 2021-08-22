Left Menu

Greenply Industries expects WFH to have positive impact on branded plywood manufacturers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 12:38 IST
Greenply Industries expects WFH to have positive impact on branded plywood manufacturers
  • Country:
  • India

The new work-from-home normal is expected to have a ''positive impact'' on the branded plywood industry as people move towards bigger homes with more functional and well-equipped offices, said Greenply Industries.

This is going to translate into a larger share of the opportunity for branded plywood manufacturers, as the unorganised players are finding it difficult to survive in the post-COVID-19 environment, said Greenply Industries in its latest annual report.

There is an increasing shift being witnessed towards the organised sector, owing to brand and quality awareness. With wider choices, product innovation and warranty being offered by organised players, customers are now more focussing on this segment, it added.

''At Greenply, we are well poised to seize the opportunity, at the back of our strong credentials, and our exciting product mix that spans price points and diversified customer needs,'' said Greenply Industries Joint Managing Director and CEO Manoj Tulsian.

The company, after witnessing a faster demand pick-up in the post-lockdown period in the price-sensitive as well as in towns with less than two lakh population, is strengthening its presence in those pockets with right product mix.

''We are working on the right product mix that will help us cater effectively to the price-sensitive demands of the rural consumer,'' he said.

As per its strategy, Greenply Industries is fine-balancing between the demand for economical and affordable mass products and the aspiration for premium and branded products.

''We are confident that our strategic approach of driving expansion into both the rural and the urban/metro markets will yield dividends going forward,'' he said.

It stands to gain from the steady demand, driven by a positive market environment, including a strong rural market and increasing acceptance of furniture suited for work or study from home, it added.

''Improved demand scenarios and continued initiatives towards branding and distribution network will benefit the company,'' it said.

It further added that the performance of the company is expected to improve once the logistics issues related to availability of trucks in India and containers in Gabon are resolved.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2021, Greenply Industries' consolidated turnover stood at Rs 1,161.62 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021