Kamdhenu Group plans Rs 200 cr investment to expand paints biz; aims Rs 1000-cr revenue in 5 years

Buildings material maker Kamdhenu Group plans to invest Rs 200 crore for expanding its paints business, the company's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Satish Kumar Agarwal said.

The group also aims to garner a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore from the paints segment over the next five years, he said.

The move will be taken after the demerger of the paints division into a separate entity. The demerger is expected to be completed by November-December this year, he told PTI.

''We are waiting for regulatory approvals. I think the demerger of the paints business will be completed by November-December. After that, we plan to invest up to 200 crore to expand it further,'' Agarwal said.

Kamdhenu Paints has its manufacturing plant at Chopanki in Rajasthan where it makes interior and exterior emulsions, stainers, colourants, designer paints, construction chemicals, waterproofing chemicals and other water-based specialty products.

It also outsources medium- and low-range products like distempers, enamel and putty from manufacturing units in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

The paints industry in India is witnessing an annual growth of around 18-20 per cent, he said adding, ''We are aiming to achieve a revenue of over Rs 1,000 crore by FY26 from our paints segment, citing the rising market share of organised players.'' The company's sales during the last financial year was in the range of Rs 200 crore-Rs 225 crore.

Besides paints, the Gurugram-based Kamdhenu Group has a presence in steel making.

Speaking further on Kamdhenu NXT, a TMT brand launched by the company in 2018, Agarwal said the product has been receiving good response from the market.

''It's been three years since its (Kamdhenu NXT) launch.

''Till now, we have sold up to 80 lakh tonnes of Kamdhenu NXT TMT for all sorts of projects like infrastructure projects, housing projects, highways and commercial also. We have also increased its tensile strength to 550 from 500 earlier,'' he said.

The company, under the franchisee model, has various TMT manufacturing plants across the country.

