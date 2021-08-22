Left Menu

35 injured in bus-truck collision in Himachal's Solan

Eds Adds details Shimla, Aug 22 PTI At least 35 people were injured in a collision between a truck and a bus in Himachal Pradeshs Solan district on Sunday, a state disaster management official said. Both the vehicles overturned after the collision, the official said.The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital Dharampur for treatment, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 14:23 IST
At least 35 people were injured in a collision between a truck and a bus in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Sunday, a state disaster management official said. The incident took place near Jabli-Dharampur around 11.30 am, when the truck with three persons hit the rear end of the bus carrying 32 passengers, he said. The Chandigarh-bound bus and the truck were on their way to Kalka. Both the vehicles overturned after the collision, the official said.

The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital Dharampur for treatment, he said. Four passengers, including a minor, were critically injured. They have been referred to a hospital in Solan, the official added.

