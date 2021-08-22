Biden administration to use commercial airlines to carry Afghan evacuees
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 17:21 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration said on Sunday that commercial aircraft would be used to help ferry people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan.
A Pentagon spokesman said the 18 aircraft, including from United, American Airlines, and Delta, would not fly into Kabul but would be used to transport people who have already been flown out of Afghanistan. (Reporting By Idrees Ali Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
