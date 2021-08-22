Biden administration to use commercial airlines to carry Afghan evacuees
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 17:22 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on Sunday said that commercial aircraft would be used to help ferry people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan. A Pentagon spokesman said the 18 aircraft, including from United, American Airlines, and Delta, would not fly into Kabul but be used to transport people who have already left Afghanistan.
This is the third time such a move has been made under the "Civil Reserve Air fleet." (Reporting By Idrees Ali Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
