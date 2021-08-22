Left Menu

17 high end cars seized in Karnataka

A Rolls Royce car, reportedly belonging to a Bollywood star, was seized along with 16 other high end vehicles on Sunday for plying without valid documents, officials in the transport department said.These cars were parked near the UB City in Bengaluru without any valid documents, they said.The Rolls Royce registered in Maharashtra was among the 17 cars seized, they said.Transport Commissioner N Shiva Kumar said the vehicles were seized because there were no documents available.We dont know who it belongs to.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-08-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 20:39 IST
17 high end cars seized in Karnataka
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A Rolls Royce car, reportedly belonging to a Bollywood star, was seized along with 16 other high end vehicles on Sunday for plying without valid documents, officials in the transport department said.

These cars were parked near the UB City in Bengaluru without any valid documents, they said.

The Rolls Royce registered in Maharashtra was among the 17 cars seized, they said.

Transport Commissioner N Shiva Kumar said the vehicles were seized because there were no documents available.

''We don't know who it belongs to. There are no documents available with them (drivers). That's why the vehicles were seized,'' Kumar told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021