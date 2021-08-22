Left Menu

Afghan refugee gives birth on U.S. evacuation plane

The woman was part of a group fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan and was on the second stage of an evacuation flight that had taken off from a base in the Middle East. The mother and baby were transported to a medical facility and were in good condition, the tweet said.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 22-08-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An Afghan woman gave birth on board a U.S. evacuation plane on Saturday, moments after landing at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the U.S. Air Force said.

The woman delivered a baby girl in the cargo bay of an Air Force C-17 aircraft after going into labor and experiencing complications during the flight, U.S. Air Mobility Command said on Twitter. "The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother's life," the tweet said. The woman was part of a group fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan and was on the second stage of an evacuation flight that had taken off from a base in the Middle East.

The mother and baby were transported to a medical facility and were in good condition, the tweet said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

