Egypt's Suez canal revenue rise 11.2% from Jan 20-Aug 20 - canal chairman

The revenues from Egypt's Suez Canal rose 11.2% to $3.88 billion from Jan 20 - Aug 20 compared with the same period in the previous year, when revenues were at $3.49 billion, the canal's authority chairman, Osama Rabie, told a local TV channel on Sunday.

