Britain plans to evacuate up to 6,000 people from Afghanistan this week -The Times
Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2021 03:25 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 03:25 IST
Britain will step up the evacuation of British and Afghan citizens from Afghanistan on Monday under a plan to fly up to 6,000 people out of the country this week, The Times reported. The military has extended Tuesday's deadline for the last Royal Air Force evacuation flight to Friday or Saturday, the newspaper said.
Britain has evacuated more than 5,700 people from Afghanistan since Aug. 13, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
