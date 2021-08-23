Left Menu

Britain plans to evacuate up to 6,000 people from Afghanistan this week -The Times

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2021 03:25 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 03:25 IST
Britain plans to evacuate up to 6,000 people from Afghanistan this week -The Times

Britain will step up the evacuation of British and Afghan citizens from Afghanistan on Monday under a plan to fly up to 6,000 people out of the country this week, The Times reported. The military has extended Tuesday's deadline for the last Royal Air Force evacuation flight to Friday or Saturday, the newspaper said.

Britain has evacuated more than 5,700 people from Afghanistan since Aug. 13, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
Israel inquiry into deadly festival stampede hears first witness

Israel inquiry into deadly festival stampede hears first witness

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021