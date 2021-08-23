Once Upon A Trunk Partners with Netcore Cloud to Bring AI-Enabled Personalized Experiences For Online Shoppers

Witnessed a 28% increase in overall revenue within 90 days of initial implementation MUMBAI, India, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon A Trunk, one of India's most popular fashion and lifestyle online stores for women, has recently partnered with globally recognized martech SaaS company, Netcore Cloud towards elevating their USP of personalized styling experiences for online shoppers. Empowered by Netcore Cloud's AI-led data-driven segmentation, the e-tailer will now be able to individually cater to the unique personalities of their consumers by engaging in more intelligent, relevant, and effective conversations.

Launched in 2015, Once Upon a Trunk has been renowned for its 'made to measure' offerings right from styling experiences at home to tailor-made recommendations on designs. Recognizing the need for more data-driven customization to ensure consumer delight, Once Upon a Trunk took interest in Netcore Cloud's AI-powered product recommendation engine for consumer engagement. Within 90 days of integration, Netcore's AI-powered product recommendations contributed to 28% of Once Upon A Trunk's overall revenue. Following this success, Once Upon a Trunk has now formally extended this partnership with Netcore Cloud towards elevating their shopper's journey and making it a memorable one. Speaking on this partnership, Adhira Kashiva, Business Head of Once Upon A Trunk, said, ''For Once Upon A Trunk, we wanted to ensure our customers have a personalized experience considering the massive catalogue on our online store. To achieve this, we implemented personalized widgets on the Home page, PDP, and PLP that studied user preferences and shared product recommendations customized for each user. As a result, we observed a contribution of 28% in overall revenue within 90 days.'' Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud said, ''Our recent Ecommerce Personalisation Benchmark Report 2021 has revealed that more than 3 in 4 shoppers are looking for a more personalized customer experience and 7 in 10 retailers who invested in personalizing CX have seen an ROI of at least 4X. Such personalized experiences backed by proprietary data are difficult for competitors to imitate. We are confident that with our full-stack martech solutions we will enable Once Upon a Trunk to not only differentiate but also gain a superior competitive advantage over their peers.'' Netcore Cloud's proprietary AI algorithms will grant Once Upon a Trunk a single-view of its consumers. This will empower them to deliver more contextual product recommendations to its customers leading to improvement in the add-to-cart rate, conversion rate, and thereby overall revenue. About Netcore Cloud Netcore Cloud is a globally recognized marketing technology SaaS company offering a full-stack of martech solutions that help product and growth marketers deliver AI-powered intelligent customer experiences across all touchpoints of the user's journey. Building a unified view of customers, orchestrating omnichannel communication journeys, personalizing the apps and websites, optimizing user experience, real-time reporting, and providing actionable analytics, Netcore Cloud represents an all-in-one solution for a marketer. Making successful strides for 20+ years, Netcore Cloud today serves over 5000 clients spread across 18 countries including India, USA, Germany, Nigeria, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and UAE, delivering 12+ billion emails, and tracking 100+ billion marketing events every month for the world's top marketers. Some of the leading brands that trust Netcore Cloud to power their customer acquisition, engagement, and retention goals include MaxLife Insurance, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered, Flipkart, Myntra, Miss Amara, Airtel, Disney Hotstar, Canon, Puma, Tobi, EaseMyTrip, PizzaHut, and McDonald's. Backed by products designed to scale and with a focus on ROI, today Netcore Cloud stands tall as a leader in martech solutions in Asia and is exponentially growing in the US, EU, and South America.

About Once Upon A Trunk Once Upon A Trunk is a one-stop-shop for Indian women and prides itself in offering a comprehensive selection of affordable, progressive designer wear in apparel, jewelry, bags, footwear, cosmetics, and wellness products. Starting off in 2015, they partner with 250+ designers and have over 1 lakh products in their catalog. They now deliver in more than 5000+ pin codes and aim to spread their wings worldwide. For queries please contact: Adhira Kashiva - +91-9871368033; adhira@onceuponatrunk.com Simone Pious, +91 9930354205, simone.pious@netcorecloud.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1495164/Netcore_Cloud_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

