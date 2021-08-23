Purple Quarter Assists Shadowfax Technologies in the Appointment of Sumit Pilankar as the Vice President of Engineering and Technology

Left Menu

The Ex-Flipkart techie took over the role on August 3 BENGALURU, India, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 17+ years of experience, Sumit Pilankar, a Bangalore-based seasoned Techie joined the leading crowdsourced logistics platform, Shadowfax Technologies. Following his stints at Flipkart and HolidayIQ, Sumit's appointment into the logistics entity was facilitated by Bespoke CTO search firm, Purple Quarter. Shadowfax Technologies, since its inception in 2015, has been building a fast and reliable logistics network. To further strengthen its team, the firm approached Purple Quarter to find a suitable Tech Leader for its VP of Engineering and Technology position. Post meticulous analysis of the company's growth, operations and roadmap, Purple Quarter carefully took on the meticulous search for a Tech Head who could take charge of the company's expanding engineering teams and own the company's design and architecture.

In approaching Sumit, Purple Quarter methodically assessed beyond his valuable experience across e-Commerce and B2C domains to also gauge his tech leadership acumen, cultural alignment via a unique set of behavioural metrics. As the Vice President of Technology and Engineering at Shadowfax, Sumit will lead the innovation at the company aiming at the right technological integration towards ensuring last-mile delivery delight.

Mr Vaibhav Khandelwal, Co-founder & CTO, Shadowfax Technologies said, ''We are glad to have Sumit as part of our team to lead our tech initiatives. We believe that having the right people on board is the right beginning to the journey towards excellence. With the long-standing experience he brings to the table, we are optimistic to create value for all our customers and set a new benchmark for the logistics industry to follow.'' He further added, ''Purple Quarter, owing to their network of dedicated professionals, helped us navigate through the entire process.'' Sharing his Purple Quarter experience, Sumit said, ''Joining as the VP of Engineering and Technology at Shadowfax is an exciting and a challenging opportunity; this is possible only due to Purple Quarter's very sorted process of mapping people and companies together. Their research on both is detailed and on target. They had all the details available to convince me on why Shadowfax is the right choice for my new stint. The team had also been in constant touch and even worked out my profile, highlighting areas of my expertise. I am very happy with Purple Quarter's process and the overall experience.'' Purple Quarter's unmatched tech network and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech leadership positions for the likes of Licious, Swiggy, PharmEasy, Urban Company, hike, Vedantu, Urban Company, LendingKart, Acko and more.

About Purple Quarter Purple Quarter is a bespoke CTO search firm based out of Bangalore. In less than four years, it has mapped over 4000+ leaders across the globe. Its singular approach to tech leadership hiring has given Purple Quarter a detailed acumen into the Tech Leadership hiring space, especially in the startup ecosystem. Its robust clientele includes early stage to mature startups such as Inmobi, Swiggy, Acko, PharmEasy, hike, Urban Company and many more. For Tech Leadership requirements, write to us at interact@purplequarter.com or visit: https://purplequarter.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599524/Purple_Quarter_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

