Nuvoco Vistas makes tepid debut on bourses

Shares of cement manufacturer Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd on Monday made a tepid debut on bourses, with its shares getting listed per cent at a discount of up to 17 per cent compared to its issue price.

The scrip, whose issue price was Rs 570 apiece, started trading at Rs 471, which translates to a discount of 17.3 per cent. However, the shares went up in morning trade compared to the opening level and inched up to Rs 538.65 apiece, which is 5.50 per cent lower than the issue price.

On BSE, the company touched an intra-day high of Rs 549.65 per share after opening at Rs 471, which was also its intra-day low.

However, on NSE, it was a slightly better debut for the company as the scrip opened at Rs 485 apiece, which is a discount of nearly 15 per cent. It reached an intra-day high of Rs 550 per share and morning trade, it touched Rs 542. The latter reflects a discount of around 5 per cent compared to the issue price.

The opening level was also its intra-day low on NSE.

Earlier this month, the initial public offer of Nuvoco Vistas, part of the Nirma Group, was subscribed 1.71 times. The offer aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore had a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 3,500 crore.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for repayment of certain loans availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

The 30-share Sensex rallied over 400 points in early trade on Monday.

