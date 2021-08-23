France's Le Maire: French economy "doing well", hoping for pre-COVID growth levels by end 2021
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-08-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 11:23 IST
- Country:
- France
The French economy is "doing well" thanks to a rise in consumer spending and even in spite of restrictions still in place to tackle the coronavirus, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.
Le Maire told France 2 television the aim now was for France to return to pre-COVID economic growth levels by the end of 2021.
Advertisement
France has a 6% growth target for the whole of 2021, which Le Maire reiterated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Bruno Le Maire
- French
Advertisement