France's Le Maire: French economy "doing well", hoping for pre-COVID growth levels by end 2021

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-08-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 11:23 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The French economy is "doing well" thanks to a rise in consumer spending and even in spite of restrictions still in place to tackle the coronavirus, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

Le Maire told France 2 television the aim now was for France to return to pre-COVID economic growth levels by the end of 2021.

France has a 6% growth target for the whole of 2021, which Le Maire reiterated.

