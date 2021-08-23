Left Menu

New integrated terminal building of VSI Airport in Andaman to be ready by June 2022

The new integrated terminal building of the airport, being built in an area of 40,000 square metres, will be able to handle 1,200 passengers -- 600 domestic and 600 international passengers-- at a time during peak hours.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 23-08-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 12:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

The construction of the new integrated terminal building of the Veer Savarkar International Airport here is likely to be completed by June next year, a top airport official said.

Currently work is going on in full swing for the new world-class terminal building that is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 417 crore, the official said.

Veer Savarkar International Airport, Director, Jameel Khaliq told PTI that 83 percent of the construction of the new terminal building of the Airport has been completed. The Airports Authority of India has set a target date of June 2022 for the completion of the project. The new terminal building, once complete, will also give a boost to the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) that aims to enhance connectivity to India's unserved and under-served airports. Besides, the terminal will also provide new employment avenues for islanders and be a major boost to the modern infrastructure in these islands. The scheme has received significant interest from leading domestic carriers and startup airlines due to the various fiscal and monetary incentives therein and the three-year exclusive right to operate on the allotted RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme) routes, said the official.

The new integrated terminal building of the airport, being built in an area of 40,000 square meters, will be able to handle 1,200 passengers -- 600 domestic and 600 international passengers-- at a time during peak hours. The shell-shaped design of the building has been inspired by nature - a shape that is a part of the seas and islands. The height of the terminal building roof would vary between 18 meters and 32 meters.

The building will have three floors. While one floor would be used as departure and as a service area, the other floors would be used for access to the terminal building and the arrival of passengers, and as a waiting lounge for international passengers. Among other facilities, the new airport will have four aerobridges, 10 elevators, and six escalators, 28 check-in counters, an in-line scan system for handling baggage, three conveyor belts for arrival baggage, two for domestic and one for International, which will be separated by a sliding glass partition. The terminal will also feature easy check-in, ease of movement to departure gates, and minimum queuing as well as nice waiting and shopping areas and 100 percent natural lighting for 12 hours a day which will be achieved by skylights along the roof.

The Veer Savarkar International airport is the main airport in the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

