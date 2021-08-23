UK not involved in firefight at Kabul airport, minister says
Reuters | London | Updated: 23-08-2021
Britain's armed forces minister, James Heappey, said British forces and nationals had not been involved in a firefight at Kabul's airport on Monday.
Heappey told BBC television that the crash occurred at an area of the airport where British forces were not located.
