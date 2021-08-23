Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields steady, flash PMI in focus

Euro zone government bond yields were little changed on Monday, with focus turning to a closely watched reading of business activity in August for signs on how the economy is faring in the face of a surging Delta variant of COVID-19.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-08-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 12:31 IST
Euro zone bond yields steady, flash PMI in focus
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Eurozone government bond yields were little changed on Monday, with focus turning to a closely watched reading of business activity in August for signs on how the economy is faring in the face of a surging Delta variant of COVID-19. Mounting concerns that the best of the global economic recovery may already be in the past has bolstered major sovereign bond markets in recent weeks.

But overall trading ranges remained tight on Monday, a sign of thin summer liquidity, with a rebound in world equity markets preventing further falls in bond yields for the time being. In early Monday trade, Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was little changed on the day at -0.49%, still keeping this month's six-month lows in sight.

Across the single currency bloc, most 10-year bond yields were flat to a touch higher on the day. The flash eurozone Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), a closely tracked forward-looking economic indicator, could provide some steer for bond markets.

"The euro area PMIs should signal a further topping out but should leave markets unimpressed considering the focus on the impact of new lockdowns and the prospects for China," said Michael Leister, head of interest-rate strategy at Commerzbank. A perception that the European Central Bank will maintain an easy monetary policy stance for a long period to support growth and boost inflation was also expected to continue to support euro area bond markets.

This year's surge in inflation in the eurozone is still seen as temporary, even if prices continue to rise from already high levels, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel told a German newspaper at the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021