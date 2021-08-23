Left Menu

Bengaluru gold jewellers go on strike against new hallmarking rules

Several jewellers here shut their shops on Monday and went on strike against the government's new gold hallmarking rules.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-08-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 12:52 IST
Bengaluru gold jewellers go on strike against new hallmarking rules
C Vinod Hayagriv, Managing Director of C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several jewellers here shut their shops on Monday and went on strike against the government's new gold hallmarking rules. C Vinod Hayagriv, Director and Managing Director of C Krishniah Chetty Group, said under the new rules which came into effect from June 16, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has recognised only six types of karats: 14kt, 18kt, 20kt, 22kt, 23kt and 24kt.

Any piece of jewellery made out of other karats will no longer be valid, said Hayagriv. "They will be allowed to be purchased by jewellers, but jewellers will not be allowed to re-sell even if a consumer wishes to buy such pre-owned jewellery even at a lower price." Even the sellers of old or antique jewellery will not get the desired or fair price, said Hayagriv. "We will have to either keep it unsold or melt it and remake it, although certain heritage pieces are worthy heirlooms of the past. Even belonging to large and distinguished families of last centuries."

In this process, the valuation of heritage jewellery will come down by up to 30 per cent. "So the customer loses substantial value for such valuable heritage with provenance history, estate and pre-owned fine pieces of art and old jewellery," said Hayagriv. He said any legislation on hallmarking must have implicit approval of the BIS as well as the industry.

"If there are any disagreements, they should not be overly imposed but must continue to be voluntary till all stakeholders are completely in agreement and rules are completely clear." The government has also done away with mentioning the year of manufacture for all hallmarked jewellery which was a mandatory practice so far.

"Now both the consumers and jewellers can falsely claim historic value for their jewellery. This is not good practice," said Hayagriv. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021