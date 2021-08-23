Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe at Rs 2.07 crore
It is the 12th model available in India from the AMG performance car range of the company, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.Commenting on the launch, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director CEO Martin Schwenk said, AMG portfolio remains the fastest-growing segment for us and the launch of the AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupe reinforces our strong presence in the luxury performance segment.The model is also equipped with a 48-volt hybrid system that produces an additional 22 hp of output.
- Country:
- India
German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday launched its all-new performance car 'AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe' priced at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom all India).
The model is powered by a 4-litre engine, which produces a power of 612 hp. It is the 12th model available in India from the AMG performance car range of the company, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.
Commenting on the launch, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said, ''AMG portfolio remains the fastest-growing segment for us and the launch of the 'AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe' reinforces our strong presence in the luxury performance segment''.
The model is also equipped with a 48-volt hybrid system that produces an additional 22 hp of output. The all-wheel-drive vehicle is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/hr in just 3.8 seconds and can reach a top speed of 280 km/hr, the company said.
It has safety features like airbags all around the cabin, blind spot assist, active brake assist, 3-stage electronic stability programme and dynamic handling control system, among others.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Haaland hat trick as Dortmund begins German Cup defense
REVIEW-Olympics-Equestrian-Germans dominate, Swedes thrill, Springsteen wins silver
Motorcycling-Pramac Racing's Martin bags first MotoGP win in Spielberg after red flag
Motorcycling-Pramac Racing's Martin bags first MotoGP win in Spielberg
German Greens co-leader defends embattled chancellor candidate