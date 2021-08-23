Left Menu

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for arthritis drug with 180-days exclusivity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 13:11 IST
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for arthritis drug with 180-days exclusivity
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Tofacitinib extended-release tablets, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, in the American market.

The company said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the drug in 11 mg and 22 mg strengths.

Zydus was the first abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filer on Tofacitinib extended-release tablets 22 mg and thus holds 180-day exclusivity on this strength, the company said in a statement.

According to IQVIA data, Tofacitinib extended-release tablets had annual sales of around USD 2,082 million in the US for the year ending June 2021.

Zydus said it would produce the drug at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The Zydus group now has 321 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021