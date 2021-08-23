Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 13:50 IST
Portea Medical appoints Founder Meena Ganesh as Chairperson
Home healthcare provider Portea Medical on Monday announced the appointment of its founder Meena Ganesh as the chairperson of the company to further synergise and streamline its operations in the new normal.

The company has also appointed Vaibhav Tewari as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Portea Medical said in a statement.

''The new appointments have been made with an aim to further synergise and streamline Portea's operations in the new normal, and efficiently activate the 2023 growth strategy of the organisation,'' it added.

In her new capacity, Meena will look after strategy, merger and acquisitions, driving advocacy and relationships with stakeholders such as institutional partners, government bodies, investors and the external communication, Portea Medical said.

Vaibhav will be working on company growth, strategy rollout, building business and deploying technologies, it added.

“In the wake of the pandemic, there has been a much greater adoption and demand for digital healthcare services. We therefore felt the need to further strengthen our digital capabilities and expand our footprint as well as services' portfolio,'' Chairperson Meena Ganesh said.

The company has already introduced services such as dialysis and cancer care at home, and now is all set to strive ahead by expanding its footprint across the country, Portea Medical said.

It also plans to strengthen its remote monitoring teams and technology, create hybrid offerings that use technology and on-ground presence, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

