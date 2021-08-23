Left Menu

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; PMIs in focus

"Services have seen a decent rebound in the last few months, but certain sectors are still struggling as a result of consumer behaviour which is much more cautious than it would have been pre-pandemic, leading to some softness" said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. A flash reading of the PMI index showed UK business activity slowed in August.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-08-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 14:09 IST
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; PMIs in focus
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 gained on Monday after recording its worst week since February, as heavyweight energy and mining stocks jumped, while a drop in business activity raised worries of slower economic growth. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.3% with BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Glencore, and Anglo American being among the top boosts.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was up 0.1%, with travel and leisure stocks leading the gains. Strong commodity prices and dovish central bank policies have helped the FTSE 100 gain 10.2% so far this year, with the index set to end its first month above the 7,200-mark since January this year. However, surging COVID-19 cases and concerns of a slowing economy have also weighed on markets.

Britain's post-lockdown economic bounce-back slowed sharply in August as companies struggled with unprecedented shortages of staff and materials, but strong inflation pressures cooled a bit, a survey showed. "Services have seen a decent rebound in the last few months, but certain sectors are still struggling as a result of consumer behavior which is much more cautious than it would have been pre-pandemic, leading to some softness," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

A flash reading of the PMI index showed UK business activity slowed in August. Although, it stays above the 50-mark, indicating that UK business activity is continuing to expand, just at a slower pace from the previous month. ​ Among stocks, British supermarket group Sainsbury's jumped 11.2% to the top of the FTSE 100 on reports that private equity companies were circling with a view to possibly launching bids of more than 7 billion pounds ($9.53 billion). British airline EasyJet gained 1.6% after it named former RBS Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hester as its chair designate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021