Left Menu

Hong Kong shares rise as tech and healthcare stocks gain

** China Evergrande Group hit lowest in nearly six years while related companies also slumped in Hong Kong as the property developer continued to wrestle with massive debts. ** China Evergrande Group shares plummeted 12.4% to touch their lowest level since September 2015. Evergrande Property Services Group dropped 9.14%, while China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group slumped 26.9% to a 14-month low.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-08-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 14:33 IST
Hong Kong shares rise as tech and healthcare stocks gain
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong shares rebounded on Monday from an almost 10-month low hit last week, helped by gains in technology and healthcare stocks. ** The Hang Seng index rose 1.1% to 25,109.59, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.8% to 8,815.56.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index rebounded 2.1% after dropping 2.5% on Friday to a record low as regulatory clampdowns shattered investor confidence. ** Gaming and social media giant Tencent rose 2% after it bought back 240,000 company shares for HK$101.7 mln ($13.1 mln).

** Food-delivery giant Meituan rose 1% and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group declined 3.7%. ** Members of the ruling Communist Party in the technology hub city of Hangzhou have been ordered to resolve any potential business-related conflicts of interest involving themselves or relatives, the country's graft watchdog said.

** Hangzhou is home to some of China's top software and internet companies, including Alibaba. ** The Hang Seng Healthcare sub-index jumped 4.8%, its biggest daily gain since July 29. Healthcare companies Wuxi Biologics and Alibaba Health Information Technology surged 7.3% and 6.1%, respectively.

** Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd gained 5.7% on plans to launch A-shares index futures. ** China Evergrande Group hit lowest in nearly six years while related companies also slumped in Hong Kong as the property developer continued to wrestle with massive debts.

** China Evergrande Group shares plummeted 12.4% to touch their lowest level since September 2015. Evergrande Property Services Group dropped 9.14%, while China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group slumped 26.9% to a 14-month low.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021