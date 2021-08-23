India Yamaha launches MT-15 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP edition at Rs 1.48 lakh
India Yamaha Motor on Monday said it has launched the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP-inspired edition of its MT-15 bike, priced at Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The trim gets Yamaha MotoGP branding on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank, and side panels, outlining its racing background.
The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP edition comes with 155 cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine with six-speed transmission.
It produces a maximum output of 18.5 PS at 10,000 rpm and maximum torque of 13.9 Nm at 8,500 rpm.
The bike comes with various features like side-stand engine cut-off, single-channel ABS, and variable valve actuation (VVA) system, multi-function negative LCD instrument cluster, Bifunctional LED headlight, LED tail-light among others.
