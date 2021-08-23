Left Menu

India Yamaha launches MT-15 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP edition at Rs 1.48 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 15:06 IST
India Yamaha launches MT-15 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP edition at Rs 1.48 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

India Yamaha Motor on Monday said it has launched the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP-inspired edition of its MT-15 bike, priced at Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The trim gets Yamaha MotoGP branding on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank, and side panels, outlining its racing background.

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP edition comes with 155 cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine with six-speed transmission.

It produces a maximum output of 18.5 PS at 10,000 rpm and maximum torque of 13.9 Nm at 8,500 rpm.

The bike comes with various features like side-stand engine cut-off, single-channel ABS, and variable valve actuation (VVA) system, multi-function negative LCD instrument cluster, Bifunctional LED headlight, LED tail-light among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021