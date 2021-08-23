Left Menu

Sterling edges up after last week's selloff

(Updates prices, adds UK PMI survey) LONDON, Aug 23 - Sterling edged up against the dollar and was flat against the euro on Monday as risk sentiment across markets recovered somewhat after jitters over global growth sparked a broad selloff last week. Concerns that the Delta coronavirus variant could derail the global recovery and worries major central banks will taper emergency stimulus sooner boosted the safe haven dollar last week at the expense of most major rival currencies.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 15:35 IST
Sterling edges up after last week's selloff
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sterling edged up against the dollar and was flat against the euro on Monday as risk sentiment across markets recovered somewhat after jitters over global growth sparked a broad selloff last week.

Concerns that the Delta coronavirus variant could derail the global recovery and worries major central banks will taper emergency stimulus sooner boosted the safe-haven dollar last week at the expense of most major rival currencies. Sterling had its worst week in two months against both the dollar and euro as traders sold off assets perceived as riskier.

The pound clawed back some of its lost ground against the dollar on Monday, gaining a third of a percent, but was still pinned below $1.37. Sterling had swung 1.8% lower against the dollar last week. Against the euro, the sterling edged up 0.1% at 85.79 pence.

The improvement in sentiment was reflected in equity markets, with European stocks gaining ground in early trading. The pound was little changed by survey data published Monday morning showing Britain's post-lockdown economic rebound slowed sharply in August, as companies struggled with unprecedented shortages of staff and materials.

The IHS Markit/CIPS flash composite PMI dropped for the third month in a row, sliding to 55.3 from 59.2 in July - a sharper slowdown than economists had forecast. "Last week, the pound tumbled against the greenback at a time when the financial world turned to risk-off due to concerns over the spreading of the Delta coronavirus variant," said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group, in a note.

"Perhaps market participants consider the pound as a risk-linked currency due to the UK's large current account deficit," Pissouros added that the pound could fare better than rivals in the coming months if the Bank of England tapered policy quicker than other central banks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021