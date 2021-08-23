NSE Data & Analytics announces new brand NSE cogencis

NSE Data & Analytics, a subsidiary of the NSE, on Monday, announced the rebranding and the new logo for its recently acquired subsidiary Cogencis Information Services Ltd.

The new brand identity for Cogencis is NSE cogencis and the logo includes the NSE group logo that is the hallmark of all NSE group companies, according to a statement.

Advertisement

The new brand identity aligns Cogencis with the brand identity of the NSE group and will clearly communicate the ownership and support of the NSE group that Cogencis enjoys.

Cogencis is the country's leading provider of real-time market data terminals to institutional customers which was acquired by NSE Data & Analytics in January 2021.

Commenting on the new brand identity and logo, NSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Vikram Limaye said,'' Cogencis will now share the same identity as the rest of the NSE group companies. This is an important milestone in the transition and I am sure this will help NSE cogencis integrate smoothly and grow faster." "The new brand and the logo will go a long way in strengthening the position of Cogencis as a reliable provider of cutting-edge real-time market data terminals. We are already working on enhancing our product offerings which will lay the foundation of our future growth,'' Mukesh Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer of NSE Data & Analytics said.

Cogencis' flagship product is Cogencis Workstation, a real-time market data terminal including real-time financial news. The Cogencis WorkStation provides data on all asset classes including foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, commodities, as well as macro-economic data, either generated on its own or aggregated through various sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)