Swiss get around 100 people out of Afghanistan - foreign ministry
Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 23-08-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 15:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
Switzerland has been able to get around 100 people -- including the first local staff working for the Swiss development agency -- out of Afghanistan after Taliban insurgents took control of the country, the Swiss foreign ministry said on Monday. A 300-seat Swiss airlines charter aircraft took off from Zurich on Monday bound for the Uzbek capital Tashkent to bring back to Europe people who were previously evacuated from Kabul, it added in a statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tashkent
- Swiss
- Uzbek
- Afghanistan
- Zurich
- Kabul
- Taliban
- Switzerland
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school
US B-52 bombers hit Taliban's positions in Afghanistan's Shebergan city
Iran closes key border crossing with Afghanistan as violence escalates
Delhi HC dismisses plea of 30 ITBP Jawans seeking redeployment at Indian Mission in Afghanistan
Taliban accused of committing war crimes in Afghanistan: Report