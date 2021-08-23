Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-08-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 16:07 IST
State growth indicators have surpassed national average: Telangana Minister
Hyderabad, Aug 23 (PTI): Even during COVID-19 pandemic times, Telangana grew positively at 2.4 per cent whereas the country registered negative growth, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Monday, attributing the credit to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's diligence and policies.

Presenting Telangana growth picture, Harish Rao alleged contrary to ''tall claims'' being made by some BJP leaders and union ministers' India's economic growth is trailing behind Bangladesh.

''When compared to the national growth average, Telangana is growing every year... even in the year of corona, even in the difficult times, Telangana registered positive growth. It was 2.4 per cent (2020-21). Whereas Government of India, our GDP was minus three per cent,'' he said at a press conference.

Telangana achieved an 11.7 per cent Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of Gross State Domestic Product (at current prices) from 2014-15 to 2020-21, compared to India’s Average Annual Growth Rate of 8.1 per cent during the same time span, he said.

According to provisional estimates, Telangana's GSDP at current prices in 2020-21 was over Rs. 9.80 lakh crore, an increase of 94 per cent from its 2014-15 value. The state achieved the third rank in the country in terms of the percentage increase in GSDP at current prices between 2014-15 and 2020-21, the minister said.

At over Rs 2.37 lakh, Telangana per capita income is nearly double the average national per capita income of nearly Rs 1.29 lakh, the minister said.

Telangana is the only state in the country supplying 24x7 free power to 24.87 lakh agriculture sector consumers from January 2018 and in terms of per capita energy consumption, the state stood in third position.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

