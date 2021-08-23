Welldercare enters hospitality industry; announces 4 retirement resorts

Welldercare Group on Monday announced its foray into the hospitality industry and plans to launch four long-term retirement resorts in the next three months for senior living.

The company aims to set up a pan-India network of retirement resorts to offer a diverse experience of carefree living without the need to buy into any class of real estate, Welldercare said in a statement.

Welldercare is planning to launch its first set of resorts in Goa, Cochin, Kumarakom and Munnar in the next three months.

The company plans to scale its network of retirement resorts to 20 locations in the next 24 months and targets to serve about 500 senior couples by 2022.

''By bringing together artificial intelligence (AI) with emotional intelligence, priority access to best-in-class healthcare, world-class hospitality, and an outcome-based approach to set the gold standard in holistic wellness ensuring they live happy and healthy,'' Welldercare India Founder and CEO Kanishka Acharya added.

