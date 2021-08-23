Left Menu

Dutch opening 2nd center for Afghan evacuees

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 23-08-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 16:17 IST
Dutch opening 2nd center for Afghan evacuees
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Dutch authorities say that a temporary accommodation center for Afghan evacuees at an army barracks in the northern Netherlands is full and a second location is being opened.

The government agency that houses asylum seekers said on Monday that the camp in the remote village of Zoutcamp reached its capacity on Sunday night, with the arrival of 178 Afghan evacuees.

A new accommodation center is being opened to house more Afghans at another military barracks in the central town of Zeist.

The Dutch defense ministry says it has completed nine flights out of Kabul to airports in the region since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Six flights carrying evacuees from Afghanistan have arrived in the Netherlands carrying a total of more than 800 people. That number includes Dutch nationals, Afghans, and citizens of other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

