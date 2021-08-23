Left Menu

TECNO launches new brand slogan of Stop At Nothing

#StopAtNothing (https://bit.ly/3kkEDbZ) is TECNO’s next step in delivering on a promise of unlocking the best of contemporary smartphone technologies and making it accessible for global emerging markets.

TECNO launches new brand slogan of Stop At Nothing
TECNO’s brand campaign celebrates “progressive mavericks” and those “young at heart”, the youth who admirably stayed resilient in the face of adversity. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)
Global premium smartphone brand, TECNO (www.TECNO-mobile.com), today launched its new brand slogan of Stop At Nothing, while launching a brand campaign hashtagged #StopAtNothing that pays tribute to those who continue to push forward against all odds. #StopAtNothing represents TECNO's recognition of human progress and people's pursuit of purpose, potential and excellence.

TECNO's brand campaign celebrates "progressive mavericks" and those "young at heart", the youth who admirably stayed resilient in the face of adversity.

"We've seen how resilient and progressive society can be in the face of adversity, especially among young adults in emerging markets. No matter where you come from or what you physically look like or the gender you belong to, people will "stop at nothing" to progress and find creative and disruptive ways to achieve their potential. In return, they find themselves on a joyous and exciting journey," says Danni Xu, CMO of TECNO. "And this attitude and spirit resonate so strongly with TECNO that we were compelled to embrace it and position it at the very core of who we are and what we do as a technology brand."

The campaign, which will be rolled out across the globe, features several above-the-line elements including a 60-second global brand video (https://bit.ly/3kiiFGA) created to demonstrate the resilience of the human spirit. It will be supported by a strategic execution of digital, social and PR tactics emanating from representative markets such as Nigeria, Kenya, India, Turkey, Philippines and Russia.

#StopAtNothing is so much more another brand campaign," says Xu. "It represents the values and the attitude that we as a brand embrace and TECNO's role in providing the technology they need to progress even further."

Xu concludes: "#StopAtNothing not only inspires, but it also cements TECNO's total commitment to supporting our consumers with innovative and elegant technology solutions that act as an enabler of progression."

TECNO's goal is to become the most admired tech brand in the world, and continually making breakthroughs in product and experience innovations.

Earlier this year, TECNO announced its latest "superpower" – securing Chris Evans, an A-list Hollywood celebrity as its worldwide brand ambassador. This signing has intensified TECNO's determination to be recognised as a leader in global emerging markets.

As the brand continues to grow on the world stage, TECNO now finds itself competing with major mainstream brands, who undoubtedly will sit up and take note of TECNO's "super-heroic" manoeuvre.

