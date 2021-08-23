Left Menu

Oppo to add over 100 service centres in India by 2022

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 16:20 IST
Oppo to add over 100 service centres in India by 2022
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo plans to expand its service center network to over 600 stores by 2022, the company said on Monday. The brand currently has over 500 service centers spread across 500 cities in India.

''The expansion of our after-sales service network to over 500 cities in India is an endeavour to offer consumers an amazing and unparalleled experience with our products no matter what part of India they live in,'' Oppo India chief marketing officer Damyant Singh Khanoria said in a statement.

Oppo has expanded its after-sales network in districts including Kudal, Modasa, Nangal, Udhampur, Mayiladuthurai, Dharmapuri, Hingoli, and Thootupupudi.

According to the market research firm IDC, Oppo's business increased around 35 percent in the first quarter of 2021 with the company cornering 12.2 percent market share in the smartphone segment in India.

