Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences sets new record by publishing more than 10000 research journals

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences have reached a proud hallmark in research by crossing 10000 publications in Scopus suppressing its own previous record. Till date Saveetha had published in total of 10061 research papers which includes 6417 affiliations alone by Saveetha Dental College and Hospital and 2173 journals by Saveetha School of Engineering followed by 731 and 730 affiliations by Saveetha Medical College and Hospital and Saveetha Engineering College respectively, this remarkable achievement had placed Saveetha institute of medical and Technical Sciences among the top 5 private universities in India. Another milestone for Saveetha is nearing 100 in h index, with a cite score of 38000, The h index is a reference of all the scientific excellence in an author level metric pointing towards the quality of our scientific research, the institution work has been recognized by thousands of scientists across the globe.

In April, Saveetha was also named in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings. The institution was placed 100+ rankings among 1,200 universities from around the world on action taken towards the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) As private universities are maturing into centers of excellence of research. "In the current trends, Saveetha is set to become one of the top 100 international universities in the near future. Overall Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences have been doing extraordinary contribution towards the research. The ongoing global pandemic has been a challenging period for everyone in the sector, globally. Our staff and students have coped magnificently. This latest success is theirs and another indication of all their hard work and high achievement for which I'd like to thoroughly thank them," said Dr. N.M.Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences.

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (Deemed to be University) is one of India's Leading Education organization and Specialist Centre for Education in various disciplines including Medicine, Dental Surgery, Engineering, Physiotherapy, Nursing, Law, Management, Occupational Therapy, Physical Education, Architecture, Pharmacy, Allied Health Sciences and Liberal Arts and Sciences. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences is based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, South India. Students are drawn from all walks of life, every corner of India, and across all directions of the globe making Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences as one of India's most ethnically diverse learning centers. Students stay here for more than three to six years depending on their learning objectives. The state-of-art Infrastructure facilities, Knowledge enriching Programs, Promotion, and Excellence in Academics, Research and Corporate Partnerships further reaffirm the University's leadership position in India and abroad.

