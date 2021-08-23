Left Menu

Taliban name acting head of central bank as economic turmoil grows

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 23-08-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 17:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban have appointed an acting head of the Afghanistan central bank to help ease growing economic turmoil, more than a week after the Islamist movement seized the capital Kabul, a statement said on Monday.

Haji Mohammad Idris was named as acting governor of the central bank to help bring order to a war-crippled economy, which has been adrift for more than a week with banks closed and many government offices empty.

He was expected to help organize institutions and address the economic issues facing the population, a statement from Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

