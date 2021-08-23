Taliban name acting head of central bank as economic turmoil grows
- Country:
- Afghanistan
The Taliban have appointed an acting head of the Afghanistan central bank to help ease growing economic turmoil, more than a week after the Islamist movement seized the capital Kabul, a statement said on Monday.
Haji Mohammad Idris was named as acting governor of the central bank to help bring order to a war-crippled economy, which has been adrift for more than a week with banks closed and many government offices empty.
He was expected to help organize institutions and address the economic issues facing the population, a statement from Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zabihullah Mujahid
- Islamist
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- Taliban
ALSO READ
BSF on high alert along Indo-Bangla border over security threats from Islamist terrorists, Indian rebels on I-Day
WRAPUP 7-Deadly Jalalabad protests as Taliban consolidate Islamist rule
Macron: Islamist militants will seek to benefit from Afghanistan turmoil
Dozens die in Burkina Faso as Islamist militants raid convoy
Dozens die in Burkina Faso as Islamist militants, soldiers clash