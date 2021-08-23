Left Menu

RBI slaps Rs 20 lakh penalty on NE & EC Railway Employees’ Multi-State Primary Co-op Bank

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 17:11 IST
RBI slaps Rs 20 lakh penalty on NE & EC Railway Employees’ Multi-State Primary Co-op Bank
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The RBl on Monday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on the NE & EC Railway Employees' Multi-State Primary Co-operative Bank, Gorakhpur for contravention of certain norms.

In a statement, the RBI said the inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as of March 31, 2019, revealed non-adherence/violation of specific directions issued to it under the Supervisory Action Framework (SAF). Based on the report, a show-cause notice was issued.

''After considering the bank's reply and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-adherence/violation of RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty,'' the central bank said.

It, however, added that the penalty is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021