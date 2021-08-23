Gold marginally up amid firm global trend
The gold price rose marginally by Rs 7 to Rs 46,223 per 10 gram on Monday amid firm global trends and a weaker dollar, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,216 per 10 grams.
Silver also gained Rs 377 to Rs 60,864 per kilogram from Rs 60,487 per kilogram in the previous trade.
The rupee appreciated 13 paise to 74.26 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday.
In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,785 per ounce and silver was marginally up at USD 23.26 per ounce.
''Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading near $1,785 per ounce on Monday,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.
