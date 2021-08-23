Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Sweden is likely to see infections gain momentum in the coming months while the current curbs will need to be maintained until a higher proportion of the adult population is vaccinated, the Health Agency said. * Russia reported 19,454 new cases, the first time the daily tally has dipped below 20,000 since June 23.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 17:48 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said COVID-19 booster shots should be delayed and priority given to raising vaccination rates in countries where only 1% or 2% of the population has been inoculated. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

* Britain has agreed to buy 35 million more doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, to be delivered from the second half of next year. * Sweden is likely to see infections gain momentum in the coming months while the current curbs will need to be maintained until a higher proportion of the adult population is vaccinated, the Health Agency said.

* Russia reported 19,454 new cases, the first time the daily tally has dipped below 20,000 since June 23. * The French economy is "doing well" thanks to a rise in consumer spending and even despite restrictions still in place, France's finance minister said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Thailand expects to receive 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this year and has plans to buy an additional 60 million doses in 2022, a government spokesperson said.

* The Japanese government and the Tokyo Metropolitan government appealed to hospitals in the capital to accept more COVID-19 patients. * China reported no new locally transmitted cases for the first time since July.

* New Zealand's prime minister extended the lockdown, as criticism mounts of her strategy to eliminate COVID-19 amid the slow rollout of vaccinations. * The Philippines, which according to Russia's Direct Investment Fund has approved the Sputnik Light vaccine, reported a record daily increase of cases and acknowledged for the first time community transmission of the Delta variant in its capital region.

* President Tsai Ing-wen got vaccinated with Taiwan's first domestically developed vaccine. * Vietnam deployed soldiers in Ho Chi Minh City to help enforce a strict lockdown in the country's current epicenter of its worst outbreak to date.

* Australia must start to learn to live with COVID-19 when higher vaccination targets are reached, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. * Indonesia's Jakarta has reached "herd immunity", the city's deputy governor said. Former social affairs minister Juliari Batubara has also been sentenced to 12 years in prison over a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 graft scandal, the Jakarta Corruption Court ruled.

AMERICAS * Cuba's drug regulator granted emergency approval for its homegrown Soberana 2 vaccine on Friday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Oman will allow anyone holding a vaccine certificate to travel to the country from Sept. 1, the civil aviation authority said.

* More than 500 tonnes of medical supplies due to be delivered to Afghanistan this week are stuck because of Kabul airport restrictions, the WHO said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* EU competition regulators approved Danish aid to fund Bavarian Nordic's coronavirus-related research and development activities. * Valneva said it started rolling submission for its vaccine candidate's initial approval with the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Shares rose and risk appetite in global markets increased, but worries about the Delta variant hampering economic growth persisted as investors weighed up a possible timeline for tapering monetary stimulus.

* The abrupt cancellation of Federal Reserve officials' premier in-person Jackson Hole symposium has raised questions about their insistence the economy faces limited risk from the Delta strain and plans to dial back crisis-era support. * Business activity in the eurozone grew strongly again this month, as rapid vaccination allowed more firms to reopen and customers to venture out, a survey showed.

($1 = 0.8532 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021