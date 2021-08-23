World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said COVID-19 booster shots should be delayed and priority given to raising vaccination rates in countries where only 1% or 2% of the population has been inoculated. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* Britain has agreed to buy 35 million more doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, to be delivered from the second half of next year. * Sweden is likely to see infections gain momentum in the coming months while the current curbs will need to be maintained until a higher proportion of the adult population is vaccinated, the Health Agency said.

* Russia reported 19,454 new cases, the first time the daily tally has dipped below 20,000 since June 23. * The French economy is "doing well" thanks to a rise in consumer spending and even despite restrictions still in place, France's finance minister said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Thailand expects to receive 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this year and has plans to buy an additional 60 million doses in 2022, a government spokesperson said.

* The Japanese government and the Tokyo Metropolitan government appealed to hospitals in the capital to accept more COVID-19 patients. * China reported no new locally transmitted cases for the first time since July.

* New Zealand's prime minister extended the lockdown, as criticism mounts of her strategy to eliminate COVID-19 amid the slow rollout of vaccinations. * The Philippines, which according to Russia's Direct Investment Fund has approved the Sputnik Light vaccine, reported a record daily increase of cases and acknowledged for the first time community transmission of the Delta variant in its capital region.

* President Tsai Ing-wen got vaccinated with Taiwan's first domestically developed vaccine. * Vietnam deployed soldiers in Ho Chi Minh City to help enforce a strict lockdown in the country's current epicenter of its worst outbreak to date.

* Australia must start to learn to live with COVID-19 when higher vaccination targets are reached, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. * Indonesia's Jakarta has reached "herd immunity", the city's deputy governor said. Former social affairs minister Juliari Batubara has also been sentenced to 12 years in prison over a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 graft scandal, the Jakarta Corruption Court ruled.

AMERICAS * Cuba's drug regulator granted emergency approval for its homegrown Soberana 2 vaccine on Friday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Oman will allow anyone holding a vaccine certificate to travel to the country from Sept. 1, the civil aviation authority said.

* More than 500 tonnes of medical supplies due to be delivered to Afghanistan this week are stuck because of Kabul airport restrictions, the WHO said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* EU competition regulators approved Danish aid to fund Bavarian Nordic's coronavirus-related research and development activities. * Valneva said it started rolling submission for its vaccine candidate's initial approval with the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Shares rose and risk appetite in global markets increased, but worries about the Delta variant hampering economic growth persisted as investors weighed up a possible timeline for tapering monetary stimulus.

* The abrupt cancellation of Federal Reserve officials' premier in-person Jackson Hole symposium has raised questions about their insistence the economy faces limited risk from the Delta strain and plans to dial back crisis-era support. * Business activity in the eurozone grew strongly again this month, as rapid vaccination allowed more firms to reopen and customers to venture out, a survey showed.

($1 = 0.8532 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)