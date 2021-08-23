RattanIndia Enterprises to set up subsidiary for drone business
- Country:
- India
RattanIndia Enterprises on Monday said it will set up a wholly-owned subsidiary to enter drone business in the country.
''This is in line with the stated business strategy of the company to start businesses with cutting edge technologies with potential to transform the lives of billion plus Indians,'' it said in a statement.
RattanIndia Enterprises, which is part of RattanIndia Group, is focused on businesses with cutting edge technologies which have the potential to transform the lives of people, as per its website.
Recently, the company announced a strategic investment in US-based Matternet, an extensive urban drone logistics platform with operations across many countries.
''In light of this strategic investment in Matternet, RattanIndia Enterprises Limited is incorporating a wholly-owned subsidiary to kickstart UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) drone business operations in India,'' the statement said.
Drone systems will prove to be extremely transformative by providing cost effective solutions for developing countries like India, which have large urban agglomeration and ultra-high population density and lack of fundamental infrastructure, it added.
Anjali Rattan, Business Chairman of RattanIndia Enterprises said the company has a ''clear-cut strategy to have businesses which leverage advanced technologies to solve India scale problems... We are committed to providing clean, green and most advanced technology solutions to India''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
