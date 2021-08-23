Left Menu

RattanIndia Enterprises to set up subsidiary for drone business

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 17:57 IST
RattanIndia Enterprises to set up subsidiary for drone business
  • Country:
  • India

RattanIndia Enterprises on Monday said it will set up a wholly-owned subsidiary to enter drone business in the country.

''This is in line with the stated business strategy of the company to start businesses with cutting edge technologies with potential to transform the lives of billion plus Indians,'' it said in a statement.

RattanIndia Enterprises, which is part of RattanIndia Group, is focused on businesses with cutting edge technologies which have the potential to transform the lives of people, as per its website.

Recently, the company announced a strategic investment in US-based Matternet, an extensive urban drone logistics platform with operations across many countries.

''In light of this strategic investment in Matternet, RattanIndia Enterprises Limited is incorporating a wholly-owned subsidiary to kickstart UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) drone business operations in India,'' the statement said.

Drone systems will prove to be extremely transformative by providing cost effective solutions for developing countries like India, which have large urban agglomeration and ultra-high population density and lack of fundamental infrastructure, it added.

Anjali Rattan, Business Chairman of RattanIndia Enterprises said the company has a ''clear-cut strategy to have businesses which leverage advanced technologies to solve India scale problems... We are committed to providing clean, green and most advanced technology solutions to India''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021